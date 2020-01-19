SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 01.19.2020

Here's what Dallas played on this week's Soundcheck:

9 PM

Tame Impala – Lost In Yesterday

The Limousines – Parachute (Local)

DOUBLECAMP – Light On

Best Coast – Everything Has Changed

Shallou – Fading :33

Mxmtoon – blame game (Local)

Trophy Eyes – Figure Eight

Caroline Rose – Feel The Way I Want

Circa Waves – Move To San Francisco

Your Smith – In Between Plans

Cold War Kids – Dirt In My Eyes

Bring Me The Horizon – Ludens

Younger Hunger – Second Best

First In Flight – It’s Cool (Local)

10 PM

Almost Monday – Broken People

Life Size Models – Bayshore Freeway (Local)

Overcoats – The Fool

Joywave – Half Your Age

Soccer Mommy – Circle The Drain

SWMRS – Lose Lose Lose (Local)

Hayden Everett – Color (Local)

Oliver Tree – Cash Machine

UPSAHL – Smile For The Camera

CHVRCHES – Death Stranding

Weekend Youth – T.O.T. (Take Our Time) (Local)

Real Estate – Paper Cup (Feat. Sylvan Esso)

Absofacto – Rewind

Kaleo – Break My Baby

Super Whatevr - Melancholyism

11 PM

Magic Giant – Disaster Party

A R I Z O N A – Problems

Taylor Janzen – What I Do..

Kruel Summer – Dayfading (Local)

Jai Wolf – Moon Riding

Run River North – Wake Up

Marshmello – Tongue Tied (Feat. Yungblud & blackbear)

Finish Ticket – Black Horse (Local)

King Princess – Hit The Back

The Man Who – Natural Villain

Cold Beat – Prism (Local)

Eliza & The Delusionals – Just Exist

The Front Bottoms – Camouflage

Illenium – In Your Arms (Feat. X Ambassadors)

New Spell – Home (Local)