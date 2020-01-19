SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 01.19.2020
Here's what Dallas played on this week's Soundcheck:
9 PM
Tame Impala – Lost In Yesterday
The Limousines – Parachute (Local)
DOUBLECAMP – Light On
Best Coast – Everything Has Changed
Shallou – Fading :33
Mxmtoon – blame game (Local)
Trophy Eyes – Figure Eight
Caroline Rose – Feel The Way I Want
Circa Waves – Move To San Francisco
Your Smith – In Between Plans
Cold War Kids – Dirt In My Eyes
Bring Me The Horizon – Ludens
Younger Hunger – Second Best
First In Flight – It’s Cool (Local)
10 PM
Almost Monday – Broken People
Life Size Models – Bayshore Freeway (Local)
Overcoats – The Fool
Joywave – Half Your Age
Soccer Mommy – Circle The Drain
SWMRS – Lose Lose Lose (Local)
Hayden Everett – Color (Local)
Oliver Tree – Cash Machine
UPSAHL – Smile For The Camera
CHVRCHES – Death Stranding
Weekend Youth – T.O.T. (Take Our Time) (Local)
Real Estate – Paper Cup (Feat. Sylvan Esso)
Absofacto – Rewind
Kaleo – Break My Baby
Super Whatevr - Melancholyism
11 PM
Magic Giant – Disaster Party
A R I Z O N A – Problems
Taylor Janzen – What I Do..
Kruel Summer – Dayfading (Local)
Jai Wolf – Moon Riding
Run River North – Wake Up
Marshmello – Tongue Tied (Feat. Yungblud & blackbear)
Finish Ticket – Black Horse (Local)
King Princess – Hit The Back
The Man Who – Natural Villain
Cold Beat – Prism (Local)
Eliza & The Delusionals – Just Exist
The Front Bottoms – Camouflage
Illenium – In Your Arms (Feat. X Ambassadors)
New Spell – Home (Local)