SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 01.13.2019

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info!



9PM:

Oliver Tree - "Hurt"

The Wombats - "Bee-Sting"

Judah & the Lion - "Over My Head"

vverevvolf - "The Other Side" (LOCAL & WORLDWIDE DEBUT)

COIN - "Cemetery"

White Lies - "Tokyo"

Emily Afton - "Back in San Francisco" (LOCAL)

Welshly Arms - "Learn to Let Go"

Alexa Melo - "Hollow" (LOCAL)

Blaqk Audio - "The Viles" (WORLD PREMIERE!!!)

The 1975 - "I Wanna Die (Sometimes)"

FIDLAR - "Can't You See"

Lucy Daydream - "Dizzy"

MO ft. Foster the People - "Blur" Felix Cartal REMIX

Last Dinosaurs - "Bass God"

Death by Fireworks - "Midnight Heat of Love" (LOCAL & NEW!)



10PM:

Big Wild - "City of Sound"

Catfish & The Bottlemen - "Longshot"

Humble Braggers - "Far Away"

SWMRS - "April in Houston" (Morgan the Producer's Flavor of the Week!)

Missio - "Rad Drugz"

Cosmo Sheldrake - "Come Along"

Alice Merton - "Funny Business"

Blaqk Audio - "The Viles"

Grimes - "We Appreciate Power"

Rufus Du Sol - "Lost In My Mind"

Robert DeLong - "First Person on Earth"

Still Woozy - "Habit" (LOCAL)

Weezer - "Zombie Bastards"



11PM:

Au/Ra - "Panic Room" CamelPhat remix

Midi Matilda - "Apple Pie" (LOCAL WORLD PREMIERE)

girlpool - "Hire"

Calvin Harris ft. Rag 'N Bone Man - "Giant"

Parker Bossley - "Lifted"

mxmtoon - "I Feel Like Chet" (LOCAL)

Park Hotel - "Make It Happen"

Bad Suns - "Away We Go"

AFI - "Break Angels"

Blaqk Audio - "The Viles" (WORLD PREMIERE)

Cub Sport - "Party Pill"

The Story So Far - "Take Me As You Please" (LOCAL)

The Beths - "Future Me Hates Me"

Seeb & Bastille - "Grip"

Billie Eilish - "When I Was Older"

Deerhunter - "Death In Midsummer"