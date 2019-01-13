SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 01.13.2019
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!
Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info!
9PM:
Oliver Tree - "Hurt"
The Wombats - "Bee-Sting"
Judah & the Lion - "Over My Head"
vverevvolf - "The Other Side" (LOCAL & WORLDWIDE DEBUT)
COIN - "Cemetery"
White Lies - "Tokyo"
Emily Afton - "Back in San Francisco" (LOCAL)
Welshly Arms - "Learn to Let Go"
Alexa Melo - "Hollow" (LOCAL)
Blaqk Audio - "The Viles" (WORLD PREMIERE!!!)
The 1975 - "I Wanna Die (Sometimes)"
FIDLAR - "Can't You See"
Lucy Daydream - "Dizzy"
MO ft. Foster the People - "Blur" Felix Cartal REMIX
Last Dinosaurs - "Bass God"
Death by Fireworks - "Midnight Heat of Love" (LOCAL & NEW!)
10PM:
Big Wild - "City of Sound"
Catfish & The Bottlemen - "Longshot"
Humble Braggers - "Far Away"
SWMRS - "April in Houston" (Morgan the Producer's Flavor of the Week!)
Missio - "Rad Drugz"
Cosmo Sheldrake - "Come Along"
Alice Merton - "Funny Business"
Blaqk Audio - "The Viles"
Grimes - "We Appreciate Power"
Rufus Du Sol - "Lost In My Mind"
Robert DeLong - "First Person on Earth"
Still Woozy - "Habit" (LOCAL)
Weezer - "Zombie Bastards"
11PM:
Au/Ra - "Panic Room" CamelPhat remix
Midi Matilda - "Apple Pie" (LOCAL WORLD PREMIERE)
girlpool - "Hire"
Calvin Harris ft. Rag 'N Bone Man - "Giant"
Parker Bossley - "Lifted"
mxmtoon - "I Feel Like Chet" (LOCAL)
Park Hotel - "Make It Happen"
Bad Suns - "Away We Go"
AFI - "Break Angels"
Blaqk Audio - "The Viles" (WORLD PREMIERE)
Cub Sport - "Party Pill"
The Story So Far - "Take Me As You Please" (LOCAL)
The Beths - "Future Me Hates Me"
Seeb & Bastille - "Grip"
Billie Eilish - "When I Was Older"
Deerhunter - "Death In Midsummer"