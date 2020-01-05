SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 01.05.2020

Here's what Dallas played on the first Soundcheck of 2020:

9 PM

Tame Impala – It Might Be Time

The Limousines – Parachute (Local)

Half Alive – Runaway

Beach Bunny – Dream Boy

Shallou – Fading

Finish Ticket – Black Horse (Local)

Dan Luke And The Raid – Fool

Hazel English – Shaking (Local)

Oliver Tree – Cash Machine

Saint Motel – Van Horn

Guccihighwaters – High School

Eliza & The Delusionals – Just Exist

Meija – Kid

Mondo Cozmo – Come On

Bishop Briggs – Jekyll & Hide

The Band CAMINO – Daphne Blue

10 PM

SWMRS – Lonely Ghost (Local)

Absofacto – Rewind

Taylor Janzen – What I Do…

DOUBLECAMP – Light On

Alexa Melo – Hollow (Local)

Rich People – No Age

Two Feet – You?

Khai Dreams – Sunkissed

Glass Animals – Tokyo Drifting (Feat. Denzel Curry)

Billie Gale – You Should Be Here (Local)

Goody Grace – Scumbag (Feat. blink-182)

Life Size Models – Polar Nights (Local)

Marshmello – Tongue Tied (Feat. Yungblud & blackbear)

Hinds – Riding Solo

KennyHoopla – Sore Loser

Big Thief - Not

11 PM

UPSAHL – Smile For The Camera

Cold War Kids – Dirt In My Eyes

Magic Giant – Disaster Party

Mxmtoon – Seasonal Depression (Local)

Alt Bloom – Stay :34

Moby Rich + grandson – Happy Pill

Beabadoobee – She Plays Bass

Counterfeit. – It Gets Better

New Spell – Home (Local)

Younger Hunger – Second Best

The Dangerous – Gangsta (Local)

Keshi – Blue

White Reaper – Real Long Time

Alec Ferris – Tell Me Where You’ve Been (Local)

Airways – Out of Luck

Yelawolf – Opie Taylor