SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 01.05.2020
Here's what Dallas played on the first Soundcheck of 2020:
9 PM
Tame Impala – It Might Be Time
The Limousines – Parachute (Local)
Half Alive – Runaway
Beach Bunny – Dream Boy
Shallou – Fading
Finish Ticket – Black Horse (Local)
Dan Luke And The Raid – Fool
Hazel English – Shaking (Local)
Oliver Tree – Cash Machine
Saint Motel – Van Horn
Guccihighwaters – High School
Eliza & The Delusionals – Just Exist
Meija – Kid
Mondo Cozmo – Come On
Bishop Briggs – Jekyll & Hide
The Band CAMINO – Daphne Blue
10 PM
SWMRS – Lonely Ghost (Local)
Absofacto – Rewind
Taylor Janzen – What I Do…
DOUBLECAMP – Light On
Alexa Melo – Hollow (Local)
Rich People – No Age
Two Feet – You?
Khai Dreams – Sunkissed
Glass Animals – Tokyo Drifting (Feat. Denzel Curry)
Billie Gale – You Should Be Here (Local)
Goody Grace – Scumbag (Feat. blink-182)
Life Size Models – Polar Nights (Local)
Marshmello – Tongue Tied (Feat. Yungblud & blackbear)
Hinds – Riding Solo
KennyHoopla – Sore Loser
Big Thief - Not
11 PM
UPSAHL – Smile For The Camera
Cold War Kids – Dirt In My Eyes
Magic Giant – Disaster Party
Mxmtoon – Seasonal Depression (Local)
Alt Bloom – Stay :34
Moby Rich + grandson – Happy Pill
Beabadoobee – She Plays Bass
Counterfeit. – It Gets Better
New Spell – Home (Local)
Younger Hunger – Second Best
The Dangerous – Gangsta (Local)
Keshi – Blue
White Reaper – Real Long Time
Alec Ferris – Tell Me Where You’ve Been (Local)
Airways – Out of Luck
Yelawolf – Opie Taylor