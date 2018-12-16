Soundcheck Palylist 12.16.2018

9 PM

Vesperteen – Operate

Broken Bells – Shelter

First In Flight – Never Alone – Local

HIGHSOCIETY – Like Hell (Feat. Sunnie Williams) - Local

Matt Maeson – Cringe

The Aces – Bad Love

The Strumbellas – Salvation

COIN – Cemetery

Seeb + Bastille – Grip

Kodaline – Hide & Seek

The Happys – Cut The Rope – Local

Oliver Tree – Hurt

Liimo – Pineapple Radio

Airways – Blue Gasoline

Gerard Way – Dasher

Cemetery Sun – E.Y.T.Y.K

Bad Suns – Away we Go

10 PM

MO & Foster The People – Blur



The Moth & the Flame - The New Great Depression

The Story So Far – Take Me As You Please - Local

Dan D’Lion – Give What You Take

Dominic Fike – 3 Nights

Francis Moon – All of the Time

Stickup Kid – Draining - Local

Alice Merton – Funny Business

FLYNN – My Gold

Twenty one pilots – Morph

CSTLBLK – 1955 - Local

LANY – I Don’t Want To Love You Anymore

The Regrettes – California Friends

Kulick – Colors

Crooked Colours – Do It Like You

Slumberjack – Daggers

Emily Afton – Back In San Francisco - Local

11 PM

Steve Aoki – “Pretender” (Feat. AJR)

The 1975 – It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)

SWMRS – April In Houston - LOCAL

DD Walker – Malibu

Filous – Bicycle

Isaac Dunbar – Freshman Year

Dangermaker – Pressure - LOCAL

Yuno – No Going Back

Balcony – Parking Lots

Still Woozy – Habit - LOCAL

Fare – Had Enough (Orbis remix) – LOCAL

Cayucas – Winter of ‘98

Layto – The Low Boy

Shallou – Count On

She Wants Revenge – Big Love

MXMTOON – I Feel Like Chet - Local