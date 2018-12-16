Soundcheck Palylist 12.16.2018
9 PM
Vesperteen – Operate
Broken Bells – Shelter
First In Flight – Never Alone – Local
HIGHSOCIETY – Like Hell (Feat. Sunnie Williams) - Local
Matt Maeson – Cringe
The Aces – Bad Love
The Strumbellas – Salvation
COIN – Cemetery
Seeb + Bastille – Grip
Kodaline – Hide & Seek
The Happys – Cut The Rope – Local
Oliver Tree – Hurt
Liimo – Pineapple Radio
Airways – Blue Gasoline
Gerard Way – Dasher
Cemetery Sun – E.Y.T.Y.K
Bad Suns – Away we Go
10 PM
MO & Foster The People – Blur
The Moth & the Flame - The New Great Depression
The Story So Far – Take Me As You Please - Local
Dan D’Lion – Give What You Take
Dominic Fike – 3 Nights
Francis Moon – All of the Time
Stickup Kid – Draining - Local
Alice Merton – Funny Business
FLYNN – My Gold
Twenty one pilots – Morph
CSTLBLK – 1955 - Local
LANY – I Don’t Want To Love You Anymore
The Regrettes – California Friends
Kulick – Colors
Crooked Colours – Do It Like You
Slumberjack – Daggers
Emily Afton – Back In San Francisco - Local
11 PM
Steve Aoki – “Pretender” (Feat. AJR)
The 1975 – It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)
SWMRS – April In Houston - LOCAL
DD Walker – Malibu
Filous – Bicycle
Isaac Dunbar – Freshman Year
Dangermaker – Pressure - LOCAL
Yuno – No Going Back
Balcony – Parking Lots
Still Woozy – Habit - LOCAL
Fare – Had Enough (Orbis remix) – LOCAL
Cayucas – Winter of ‘98
Layto – The Low Boy
Shallou – Count On
She Wants Revenge – Big Love
MXMTOON – I Feel Like Chet - Local