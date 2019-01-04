SOUNDCHECK BEST BAY AREA BANDS OF 2018

January 4, 2019
Shows

Every Sunday night from 9 PM - 12 AM Aaron Axelsen brings you three hours of new music and the best of the Bay Area music scene. Here were the most-played local tracks on Soundcheck in 2018:

  1. SWMRS - "Berkeley's On Fire" (Oakland)
  2. Sjowgren - "Stubborn Forces" (Fremont)
  3. Still Woozy - "Lucy" (Oakland)
  4. The Story So Far - "Let It Go" (Walnut Creek)
  5. Emily Afton - "Back In San Francisco" (Oakland)
  6. The Y Axes - "Empty Spaces" (San Francisco)
  7. Vverevvolf - "Lemonade" (Berkeley)
  8. First In Flight - "Danger" (Milpitas)
  9. Dangermaker - "Pressure" (San Francisco)
  10. Analogue Spirit - "Breeze" (Santa Cruz)
  11. I The Mighty - "Chaos In Motion" (San Francisco)
  12. Stick-Up Kid - "You Were All Mine" (San Jose)
  13. Cathedrals - "Hit Me Like A Landslide" (San Francisco)
  14. Alexa Melo - "Hollow" (Oakland)
  15. The Story So Far - "Take Me As You Please" (Walnut Creek)
  16. The Story So Far - "Out Of It" (Walnut Creek)
  17. Mt. Eddy - "Zombie" (Oakland)
  18. Talkie - "Fuzzy Disco" (San Jose)
  19. Meet Me In Orbit - "Circles" (Walnut Creek)
  20. SUMif - "Body" (San Francisco)
  21. Vattica - "Remember To Breathe" (Walnut Creek)
  22. Death By Fireworks - "Feels Like The Future" (Livermore)
  23. Vverevvolf - "Sugar & Spice" (Berkeley)
  24. Sjowgren - "High Beam" (Fremont)
  25. The Trims - "Hands Of Time" (San Jose)
  26. SUMif - "Love Shop" (San Francisco)
  27. Alex Ferris - "Say What You Mean" (Napa)
  28. Watsky - "Welcome To The Family" (San Francisco)
  29. Panic Is Perfect - "Our Dreams Are Made Of Numbers" (San Francisco)
  30. New Spell - "Like Water" (San Francisco)
  31. Demon In Me - "Canvas" (San Jose)
  32. Meet Me In Orbit - "Catch You'" (San Jose)
  33. Cathedrals - "Behave" (San Francisco)
  34. Geographer - "Get There Soon" (San Francisco)
  35. Panic Is Perfect - "Radio Song" (San Francisco)
  36. The Happys - "Cut The Rope" (Concord)
  37. Youngest of Elders - "Metaphors And Maps" (Concord)
  38. mxmtoon - "I Feel Like Chet" (Oakland)
  39. New Spell - "Of Time" (San Francisco)
  40. The Trims - "Dying Just To See Your Face" (San Jose)

Listen below:

If you're from the Bay Area and want to hear your band featured on Soundcheck - submit your music to Aaron Axelsen at [email protected].

Soundcheck
Best Of 2018
Sjowgren
Still Woozy
The Story So Far