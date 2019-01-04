SOUNDCHECK BEST BAY AREA BANDS OF 2018

Every Sunday night from 9 PM - 12 AM Aaron Axelsen brings you three hours of new music and the best of the Bay Area music scene. Here were the most-played local tracks on Soundcheck in 2018:

SWMRS - "Berkeley's On Fire" (Oakland) Sjowgren - "Stubborn Forces" (Fremont) Still Woozy - "Lucy" (Oakland) The Story So Far - "Let It Go" (Walnut Creek) Emily Afton - "Back In San Francisco" (Oakland) The Y Axes - "Empty Spaces" (San Francisco) Vverevvolf - "Lemonade" (Berkeley) First In Flight - "Danger" (Milpitas) Dangermaker - "Pressure" (San Francisco) Analogue Spirit - "Breeze" (Santa Cruz) I The Mighty - "Chaos In Motion" (San Francisco) Stick-Up Kid - "You Were All Mine" (San Jose) Cathedrals - "Hit Me Like A Landslide" (San Francisco) Alexa Melo - "Hollow" (Oakland) The Story So Far - "Take Me As You Please" (Walnut Creek) The Story So Far - "Out Of It" (Walnut Creek) Mt. Eddy - "Zombie" (Oakland) Talkie - "Fuzzy Disco" (San Jose) Meet Me In Orbit - "Circles" (Walnut Creek) SUMif - "Body" (San Francisco) Vattica - "Remember To Breathe" (Walnut Creek) Death By Fireworks - "Feels Like The Future" (Livermore) Vverevvolf - "Sugar & Spice" (Berkeley) Sjowgren - "High Beam" (Fremont) The Trims - "Hands Of Time" (San Jose) SUMif - "Love Shop" (San Francisco) Alex Ferris - "Say What You Mean" (Napa) Watsky - "Welcome To The Family" (San Francisco) Panic Is Perfect - "Our Dreams Are Made Of Numbers" (San Francisco) New Spell - "Like Water" (San Francisco) Demon In Me - "Canvas" (San Jose) Meet Me In Orbit - "Catch You'" (San Jose) Cathedrals - "Behave" (San Francisco) Geographer - "Get There Soon" (San Francisco) Panic Is Perfect - "Radio Song" (San Francisco) The Happys - "Cut The Rope" (Concord) Youngest of Elders - "Metaphors And Maps" (Concord) mxmtoon - "I Feel Like Chet" (Oakland) New Spell - "Of Time" (San Francisco) The Trims - "Dying Just To See Your Face" (San Jose)

Listen below:

If you're from the Bay Area and want to hear your band featured on Soundcheck - submit your music to Aaron Axelsen at [email protected].