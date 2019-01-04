SOUNDCHECK BEST BAY AREA BANDS OF 2018
January 4, 2019
Every Sunday night from 9 PM - 12 AM Aaron Axelsen brings you three hours of new music and the best of the Bay Area music scene. Here were the most-played local tracks on Soundcheck in 2018:
- SWMRS - "Berkeley's On Fire" (Oakland)
- Sjowgren - "Stubborn Forces" (Fremont)
- Still Woozy - "Lucy" (Oakland)
- The Story So Far - "Let It Go" (Walnut Creek)
- Emily Afton - "Back In San Francisco" (Oakland)
- The Y Axes - "Empty Spaces" (San Francisco)
- Vverevvolf - "Lemonade" (Berkeley)
- First In Flight - "Danger" (Milpitas)
- Dangermaker - "Pressure" (San Francisco)
- Analogue Spirit - "Breeze" (Santa Cruz)
- I The Mighty - "Chaos In Motion" (San Francisco)
- Stick-Up Kid - "You Were All Mine" (San Jose)
- Cathedrals - "Hit Me Like A Landslide" (San Francisco)
- Alexa Melo - "Hollow" (Oakland)
- The Story So Far - "Take Me As You Please" (Walnut Creek)
- The Story So Far - "Out Of It" (Walnut Creek)
- Mt. Eddy - "Zombie" (Oakland)
- Talkie - "Fuzzy Disco" (San Jose)
- Meet Me In Orbit - "Circles" (Walnut Creek)
- SUMif - "Body" (San Francisco)
- Vattica - "Remember To Breathe" (Walnut Creek)
- Death By Fireworks - "Feels Like The Future" (Livermore)
- Vverevvolf - "Sugar & Spice" (Berkeley)
- Sjowgren - "High Beam" (Fremont)
- The Trims - "Hands Of Time" (San Jose)
- SUMif - "Love Shop" (San Francisco)
- Alex Ferris - "Say What You Mean" (Napa)
- Watsky - "Welcome To The Family" (San Francisco)
- Panic Is Perfect - "Our Dreams Are Made Of Numbers" (San Francisco)
- New Spell - "Like Water" (San Francisco)
- Demon In Me - "Canvas" (San Jose)
- Meet Me In Orbit - "Catch You'" (San Jose)
- Cathedrals - "Behave" (San Francisco)
- Geographer - "Get There Soon" (San Francisco)
- Panic Is Perfect - "Radio Song" (San Francisco)
- The Happys - "Cut The Rope" (Concord)
- Youngest of Elders - "Metaphors And Maps" (Concord)
- mxmtoon - "I Feel Like Chet" (Oakland)
- New Spell - "Of Time" (San Francisco)
- The Trims - "Dying Just To See Your Face" (San Jose)
Listen below:
If you're from the Bay Area and want to hear your band featured on Soundcheck - submit your music to Aaron Axelsen at [email protected].