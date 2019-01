SOUNDCHECK BEST OF 2018

Every Sunday night from 9 PM - 12 AM ALT 105.3 music director Aaron Axelsen highlights new music & Bay Area bands. It's your Sunday night home for new bands & what's breaking now. Here were the most played Soundcheck songs of 2018:

Rex Orange County - "Loving Is Easy" Roy Blair - "Dennis" Gang Of Youths - "The Heart Is A Muscle" Robert DeLong - "Revolutionary" The Wombats - "Bee-Sting" Mansionair - "Violet City" Badflower - "Ghost" LANY - "Thru These Tears" Odesza - "Loyal" Jagwar Twin - "Loser" MO Feat. Foster The People - "Blur" AJR - "Burn The House Down" CHVRCHES - "Miracle" Jungle - "Happy Man" Matt And Kim - "Glad I Tried" DREAMERS - "Black & White" RUFUS DU SOL - "Underwater" Basement - "Disconnect" Muse - "The Dark Side" Half Alive - "Still Feel" Fidlar - "Can't You See" Saint PHNX - "One" Mt. Joy - "Silver Lining" VHS Collection - "One" Pale Waves - "There's A Honey" Smallpools - "Stumblin' Home" Two Feet - "Hurt People" Layto - "Little Poor Me" Half The Animal - "Magic" Young The Giant - "Superposition" Metric - "Now Or Never Now" COIN - "Simple Romance" Twin Shadow - "Saturdays" (Feat. Haim) The Interrupters - "She's Kerosene" Lovelytheband - "these are my friends" Caroline Rose - "Soul No. 5" Superorganism - "Something For Your M.I.N.D." Yungblud - "Medictation" Cautious Clay - "Cold War" Bad Suns - "Away We Go"

