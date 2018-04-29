Soundcheck: 04.29.2018
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan
9PM:
The Knocks ft. Foster the People - "Ride or Die"
James Supercave - "Something To Lose" (LOCAL-ish)
AJR - "Burn the House Down" (BFD Players)
Sjowgren - "Stubborn Forces" (LOCAL)
Alice Merton - "Lash Out"
Mt. Joy - "Silver Lining"
Cathedrals - "Hit Me Like a Landslide" (LOCAL)
grandson - "Blood / / Water"
Just Loud - "Electrified"
I The Might - "Chaos in Motion" (LOCAL)
Digital Farm Animals - "Tokyo Nights"
VHS Collection - "One"
Still Woozy ft. Odie - "Lucy" (LOCAL)
Cemetery Sun - "Stay A While" (Semi-LOCAL)
10PM:
MGMT - "Me and Michael"
The Brevet - "Locked & Loaded"
Family of the Year - "Hold Me Down" (Gazzo remix)
Au/Ra - "Outsiders"
Vattica - "Remember to Breathe" (LOCAL)
CHVRCHES - "Miracle"
The Slow Readers Club - "You Opened Up My Heart"
Hi Lo Ha - "Come Down" (LOCAL)
Kodaline - "Follow Your Fire"
Dashboard Confessional - "Heartbeat Here"
Mt. Eddy - "Zombie" (LOCAL)
Fickle Friends - "Swim"
11PM:
LCD Soundsystem - "american dream"
Meet Me In Orbit - "Catch You" (LOCAL)
The Academic - "Different"
Pete Yorn & Scarlett Johansson - "Bad Dreams"
Mansionair - "Violet City"
Talkie - "Fuzzy Disco" (LOCAL)
Elohim - "Half Love"
Rex Orange County - "Loving is Easy"
Isaac Gracie - "terrifeid"
Everyone is Dirty - "San Andreas"
Saint Phnx - "One"
Marian Hill - "Subtle Thing"
Gang of Youths - "The Heart is a Muscle"
Layto - "The Way"
Cigarettes After Sex - "Apocalypse"
