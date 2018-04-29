Soundcheck: 04.29.2018

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.

9PM:

The Knocks ft. Foster the People - "Ride or Die"

James Supercave - "Something To Lose" (LOCAL-ish)

AJR - "Burn the House Down" (BFD Players)

Sjowgren - "Stubborn Forces" (LOCAL)

Alice Merton - "Lash Out"

Mt. Joy - "Silver Lining"

Cathedrals - "Hit Me Like a Landslide" (LOCAL)

grandson - "Blood / / Water"

Just Loud - "Electrified"

I The Might - "Chaos in Motion" (LOCAL)

Digital Farm Animals - "Tokyo Nights"

VHS Collection - "One"

Still Woozy ft. Odie - "Lucy" (LOCAL)

Cemetery Sun - "Stay A While" (Semi-LOCAL)



10PM:

MGMT - "Me and Michael"

The Brevet - "Locked & Loaded"

Family of the Year - "Hold Me Down" (Gazzo remix)

Au/Ra - "Outsiders"

Vattica - "Remember to Breathe" (LOCAL)

CHVRCHES - "Miracle"

The Slow Readers Club - "You Opened Up My Heart"

Hi Lo Ha - "Come Down" (LOCAL)

Kodaline - "Follow Your Fire"

Dashboard Confessional - "Heartbeat Here"

Mt. Eddy - "Zombie" (LOCAL)

Fickle Friends - "Swim"



11PM:

LCD Soundsystem - "american dream"

Meet Me In Orbit - "Catch You" (LOCAL)

The Academic - "Different"

Pete Yorn & Scarlett Johansson - "Bad Dreams"

Mansionair - "Violet City"

Talkie - "Fuzzy Disco" (LOCAL)

Elohim - "Half Love"

Rex Orange County - "Loving is Easy"

Isaac Gracie - "terrifeid"

Everyone is Dirty - "San Andreas"

Saint Phnx - "One"

Marian Hill - "Subtle Thing"

Gang of Youths - "The Heart is a Muscle"

Layto - "The Way"

Cigarettes After Sex - "Apocalypse"

Tonights show was hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by yours truly, Morgan! Till Next time!!