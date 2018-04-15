Soundcheck: 04.15.2018

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.

9PM:

Lo Moon - "Real Love"

SUMif - "Love Shop" (LOCAL)

AJR - "Burn the House Down" (BFD Players!)

The Decemberist's - "Severed"

Au/Ra - "Outsiders"

Youngest of Elders - "Metaphors & Maps" (LOCAL)

Dennis Lloyd - "N E V E R M I N D" (American Radio DEBUT!)

Alice Merton - "Lash Out"

Ghost & The City - "Steady Trippin" (LOCAL)

Family of the Year - "Hold Me Down" (Gazzo Remix)

Analogue Spirit - "Breeze" (LOCAL)

COIN - "Growing Pains"

Bear Hands - "Backseat Driver"

Marian Hill - "Subtle Thing"

James Supercave - "Something to Lose" (LOCAL-ISH)

The Wombats - "Turn"

RL Grimes ft. Daya - "I Wanna Know"



10 PM:

Meet Me In Orbit - "Catch You" (LOCAL)

Superorganism - "Everybody Wants to be Famous"

Prince Fox - "The Middle" (Jimmy Eat World cover)

The Sherlocks - "Chasing Shadows"

I The Mighty - "Chaos in Motion" (LOCAL)

Isaac Gracie - "terrified"

The Academic - "Different"

Cemetery Sun - "Stay Awhile" (LOCAL-ISH)

Twin Shadow ft. HAIM - "Saturdays"

Yuno - "No Going Back"

Digital Farm Animals - "Tokyo Nights"

Sjowgren - "Stubborn Forces" (LOCAL)

Rex Orange County - "Loving Is Easy"

Del & Amp Live - "Help" (LOCAL)

Kodaline - "Follow Your Fire"



11PM:

Gang of Youths - "The Heart is a Muscle"

Yoke Lore - "Fake You"

Happy - "Winona Ryder"

Echosmith - "Over My Head"

Mt. Eddy - "Zombie"