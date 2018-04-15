Soundcheck: 04.15.2018
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan
Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.
9PM:
Lo Moon - "Real Love"
SUMif - "Love Shop" (LOCAL)
AJR - "Burn the House Down" (BFD Players!)
The Decemberist's - "Severed"
Au/Ra - "Outsiders"
Youngest of Elders - "Metaphors & Maps" (LOCAL)
Dennis Lloyd - "N E V E R M I N D" (American Radio DEBUT!)
Alice Merton - "Lash Out"
Ghost & The City - "Steady Trippin" (LOCAL)
Family of the Year - "Hold Me Down" (Gazzo Remix)
Analogue Spirit - "Breeze" (LOCAL)
COIN - "Growing Pains"
Bear Hands - "Backseat Driver"
Marian Hill - "Subtle Thing"
James Supercave - "Something to Lose" (LOCAL-ISH)
The Wombats - "Turn"
RL Grimes ft. Daya - "I Wanna Know"
10 PM:
Meet Me In Orbit - "Catch You" (LOCAL)
Superorganism - "Everybody Wants to be Famous"
Prince Fox - "The Middle" (Jimmy Eat World cover)
The Sherlocks - "Chasing Shadows"
I The Mighty - "Chaos in Motion" (LOCAL)
Isaac Gracie - "terrified"
The Academic - "Different"
Cemetery Sun - "Stay Awhile" (LOCAL-ISH)
Twin Shadow ft. HAIM - "Saturdays"
Yuno - "No Going Back"
Digital Farm Animals - "Tokyo Nights"
Sjowgren - "Stubborn Forces" (LOCAL)
Rex Orange County - "Loving Is Easy"
Del & Amp Live - "Help" (LOCAL)
Kodaline - "Follow Your Fire"
11PM:
Gang of Youths - "The Heart is a Muscle"
Yoke Lore - "Fake You"
Happy - "Winona Ryder"
Echosmith - "Over My Head"
Mt. Eddy - "Zombie"