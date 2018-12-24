SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 12.23.2018

9PM

COIN “Cemetery”

JIMMY EAT WORLD “Last Christmas”

FLORA CASH “You’re Somebody Else” ( TSCHAX mix)

ALEXA MELLOW “Hollow” LOCAL

RUN D.M.C “Christmas in Hollis”

THE 1975 “It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)”

NO DOUBT “Oi To The World”

BASTILLE ft. SEEB “Grip”

THE KILLERS “Boots”

SHAED “Trampoline”

THE STORY SO FAR “Let It Go” LOCAL

BAD RELIGION “Father Christmas”

AFI “Break Angels”

JOEY RAMONE “What A Wonderful World”

MO + FOSTER THE PEOPLE “Blur”

SWMRS “April in Houston” LOCAL

THE WAITRESS’S “Christmas Wrapping”

10PM

STILL WOOZY “Habit” LOCAL

KASKADE “Tight” LOCAL

SMASHING PUMPKINS “Christmastime”

HALF ALIVE “Still Feel”

WEEZER “We Wish You A Merry Christmas”

LAST DINOSAURS “Bass God”

RAMONES “Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want to Fight Tonight)”

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

MXMTOON “I Feel Like Chet” LOCAL

THE LUMINEERS “Blue Christmas”

GRIMES “We Appreciate Power”

THE KILLERS “A Great Big Sled”

THE 1975”I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)”

11 PM

GERARD WAY “Dasher”

THE BETHS “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

WAVVES “Emo Christmas”

GIRLPOOL “Hire”

BLINK -182 “I Won’t Be Home For Christmas”

SHE AND HIM “Baby It’s Cold Outside”

ODESZA “Loyal”

SAINT PHNX “Deadmen”

THE DANDY WARHOLS “Little Drummer Boy”

ALICE MERTON “Funny Business”

YEAH YEAH YEAHS “All I Want For Christmas”

I THE MIGHTY “Chaos In Motion” LOCAL

LUCIUS “Christmas Time Is Here”

OH WONDER “Bigger Than Love”

THE FUTUREHEADS “Christmas Was Better In The 80s”