Follow + Discover ; New music with Soundcheck

9PM

CEMETERY SUN "Avalanche"

METRIC "Now or Never Now"

ALEX FERRIS "Say What You Mean" LOCAL

BASTILLE + MARSHMELLOW "Happier"

CAPTAIN KIDD "Wild":

REX ORANGE COUNTY "Loving Is Easy"

COIN "Simple Romance"

CHERRY GLAZERR "Daddi"

DANGERMAKER "Pressure" LOCAL

CUB SPORT "Sometimes"

FOSTER THE PEOPLE "Worst Nites"

RUFUS DU SOL "Treat You Better"

TWIN XL "Good"

SWMRS "Berekeley's On Fire" LOCAL

SYML "Clean Eyes"

10 PM

MO + FOSTER THE PEOPLE "Blur"

PANIC IS PERFECT "Are Dreams Are Made of Numbers" LOCAL

MUSE "Algorithm"

FILOUS "Bicycle"

THOM YORKE "Suspirium"

LANY "Thru These Tears"

THE Y AXES "Empty Spaces" LOCAL

HOUSES "Fast Talk"

THE WOMBATS " Bee Sting"

STILL WOOZY "Lucy" LOCAL

THE REGRETTES "California Friend"

TORO Y MOI "Freelance" LOCAL

THE NIGHT GAME "It's End The Of The World As We Know It" (REM cover)

the 1975 "TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME"

GAVIN HALEY "Better Off"

CROOKED COLOURS "Do It Like You"

WATSKY "All Like Whatever" LOCAL

ROBERT DELONG "First Person On Earth"

11PM

WHITE LIES "Beleive It"

ALEXA MELO "Hollow" LOCAL

FIDLAR "Can't You See"

THE STORY SO FAR "Take Me As You Need" LOCAL

BELLIE ELLISH "When The Party's Over"

TWENTY ONE PILOTS "Morph"

SUMIF "Know You" LOCAL

JAGWAR TWIN "Loser"

MOBY RICH "Yoko Ono"

SOFT SCIENCE "Know"

MOONTOWER "Long Hair"

THE INTERRUPTERS "Gave You Everything"

GRAPETOOTH "Blood"