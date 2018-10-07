SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 10.07.2018
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan
Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.
9PM:
Roy Blair - "Dennis"
Dangermaker - "Pressure" (LOCAL)
Jungle - "Happy Man"
Jukebox the Ghost - "Fred Astaire"
Houses - "Fast Talk"
Death by Fireworks - "Feels Like the Future" (LOCAL)
DREAMERS - "Black & White"
SLUMBERJACK - "Daggers"
Tom Morello ft. Portugal. The Man & Whethan - "Every Step That I Take"
Watsky - "All Like Whatever" (LOCAL)
Sir Sly - "Fun"
Gang of Youths - "Let Me Down Easy"
SWMRS - "Berkeley's On Fire" (LOCAL, Morgan the Producer's Flavor of the Week)
Barns Courtney - "99"
10PM:
Beach Goons - "Honey Bunnies"
Captain Kidd - "Wild"
The Y Axes - "Empty Space" (LOCAL)
Just Loud ft. Debbie Harry - "Soul Train"
The Wombats - "Bee-Sting"
Cub Sport - "Sometimes"
The Story So Far - "Take Me As You Please" (LOCAL)
m o r g x n ft. Walk The Moon - "Home"
The Interrupters ft. Rancid - "Got Each Other"
Cathedrals - "Behave" (LOCAL)
SYML - "Clean Eyes"
Young the Giant - "Superposition"
The Unlikely Candidates - "Best I Ever Had"
Sharon Van Etten - "Comeback Kid"
Rufus Du Sol - "Underwater"
Alec Ferris - "Say What You Mean" (LOCAL)
Jagwar Twin - "Loser"
11PM:
muse - "The Dark Side"
Meet Me In Orbit - "Circles" (LOCAL)
Metric - "Now or Never Now"
Basement - "Disconnect"
Emily Afton - "Back In San Francisco" (LOCAL)
Honors - "Compromise"
Robert DeLong - "Revolutionary"
The Daysleepers - "There Is A Light That Never Goes Out" (The Smiths Cover)
Stickup Kid - "You Were All Mine" (LOCAL)
Evalyn - "Creme de la Creme"
San Holo ft. Bipolar Sunshine - "Brighter Days"
Odesza - "Loyal"
New Spell - "Like Water" (LOCAL)
The Moth & The Flame - "The New Great Depression"