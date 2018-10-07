SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 10.07.2018

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.



9PM:

Roy Blair - "Dennis"

Dangermaker - "Pressure" (LOCAL)

Jungle - "Happy Man"

Jukebox the Ghost - "Fred Astaire"

Houses - "Fast Talk"

Death by Fireworks - "Feels Like the Future" (LOCAL)

DREAMERS - "Black & White"

SLUMBERJACK - "Daggers"

Tom Morello ft. Portugal. The Man & Whethan - "Every Step That I Take"

Watsky - "All Like Whatever" (LOCAL)

Sir Sly - "Fun"

Gang of Youths - "Let Me Down Easy"

SWMRS - "Berkeley's On Fire" (LOCAL, Morgan the Producer's Flavor of the Week)

Barns Courtney - "99"



10PM:

Beach Goons - "Honey Bunnies"

Captain Kidd - "Wild"

The Y Axes - "Empty Space" (LOCAL)

Just Loud ft. Debbie Harry - "Soul Train"

The Wombats - "Bee-Sting"

Cub Sport - "Sometimes"

The Story So Far - "Take Me As You Please" (LOCAL)

m o r g x n ft. Walk The Moon - "Home"

The Interrupters ft. Rancid - "Got Each Other"

Cathedrals - "Behave" (LOCAL)

SYML - "Clean Eyes"

Young the Giant - "Superposition"

The Unlikely Candidates - "Best I Ever Had"

Sharon Van Etten - "Comeback Kid"

Rufus Du Sol - "Underwater"

Alec Ferris - "Say What You Mean" (LOCAL)

Jagwar Twin - "Loser"



11PM:

muse - "The Dark Side"

Meet Me In Orbit - "Circles" (LOCAL)

Metric - "Now or Never Now"

Basement - "Disconnect"

Emily Afton - "Back In San Francisco" (LOCAL)

Honors - "Compromise"

Robert DeLong - "Revolutionary"

The Daysleepers - "There Is A Light That Never Goes Out" (The Smiths Cover)

Stickup Kid - "You Were All Mine" (LOCAL)

Evalyn - "Creme de la Creme"

San Holo ft. Bipolar Sunshine - "Brighter Days"

Odesza - "Loyal"

New Spell - "Like Water" (LOCAL)

The Moth & The Flame - "The New Great Depression"