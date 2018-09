SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 09.23.2018

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.

9PM

DREAMERS "Black & White"

SANTIGOLD "Run the Road"

HALF THE ANIMAL "Magic"

WATSKY "All Like Whatever" LOCAL

BIG DATA "Monster"

METRIC "Now or Never Now"

THE INTERRUPTERS "Broken World"

MEET ME IN ORBIT "Circles" LOCAL

ODESZA "Loyal"

HALF ALIVE "Still Feel"

LANY "Thru These Tears"

FLIGHT FACILITIES "All Your Love"

MOBY RICH "Yoko Ono"

BARNS COURTNEY "99"

DANGERMAKER "Pressure" LOCAL

10 PM

BADFLOWER "Ghost"

JAGWAR TWIN "Loser"

ROY BLAIR "Dennis"

THE Y AXES "Empty Spaces" LOCAL

NECK DEEP "Torn"

ALEC FERRIS "Say What You Mean" LOCAL

MUSE "The Dark Side"

MORGXN X WALK THE MOON "Home"

EMILY AFTON "Back to San Francisco" LOCAL

THE WOMBATS "Bee- Sting" LOCAL

PARQUET COURTS "Almost Had To Start A Fight"

ROBERT DELONG "Revolutionary"

11PM

LIL PEEP x XXXTENTACION "Falling Down"

YOUNG THE GIANT "Superposition"

CATHEDRALS "Hits Me Like a Landslide" LOCAL

RUFUS DU SOL "Underwater"

TWO FEET "Hurt People"

STICK UP KIDS "You Were All Mine" LOCAL

JUKEBOX THE GHOST "Fred Astaire"

SWMRS "Berekely's On Fire" LOCAL

LAY x ALAN WALKER "Sheep"

WILD NOTHING "Letting Go"

THE STORY SO FAR "Let It Go" LOCAL

MARIBOU STATE "Feel Good"

ARIZONA "What She Wants"

SYML "Clean Eyes"

KYSON "Have My Back"

BASEMENT "Disconnect"

GEOGRAPHER "Wake You Up" LOCAL

CAPTAIN KIDD "Wild"