SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 05.05.2019

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!

9PM:

Dillon Francis ft. lovelytheband - "Change Your Mind"

Vampire Weekend - "The Life"

Finish Ticket - "Dream Song" (LOCAL)

Jai Wolf - "Telepathy"

Middle Kids - "Real Thing"

SWMRS - "Trashbag Baby" (LOCAL)

Bastille - "Doom Days" (BAY AREA PREMIERE)

Badflower - "Promise Me"

The Strumbellas - "I'll Wait"

BANKS - "Gimme"

FIDLAR - "Can't You See"

Two Door Cinema Club - "Talk"

Angels & Airwaves - "Rebel Girl"

Ultra Q - "Redwoood" (LOCAL)



10 PM:

Missio - "I See You"

Diplo ft. Tove Lo - "Win Win"

Ex Hex - "Cosmic Cave"

Billie Eilish - "bad guy"

Talkie - "Bummer Summerr" (LOCAL)

Twin XL - "Good"

Whethan ft. Bearson & SOAK - "Win You Over"

Tame Impala - "Borderline"

Saint Phnx - "Shake"

Same Girls - "Wait" (LOCAL)

mallrat - "Groceries"

Sum41 - "Out For Blood"

UPSAHL - "Drugs"

The Midnight - "America Online"

Beta State - "Show Me The Light" (LOCAL)



11 PM:

Charlie Cunningham - "Permanent Ways"

SYML - "Wildfire"

Tycho - "Easy"

FINNEAS - "I Lost A Friend"

BANNERS - "Got It In You"

Hotel Garuda - "Head In The Trees"

Elohim - "Braindead"

Still Woozy - "Goodie Bag" (LOCAL)

Cemetery Sun - "Upside Down" (LOCAL)

Run River North - "Hands Up"

White Lies - "Tokyo"

The Regrettes - "Dress Up"

PUP - "See You At Your Funeral"

Lyrah - "Downlow" (LOCAL)

Hot Chip - "Hungry Child"