SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 05.05.2019
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!
9PM:
Dillon Francis ft. lovelytheband - "Change Your Mind"
Vampire Weekend - "The Life"
Finish Ticket - "Dream Song" (LOCAL)
Jai Wolf - "Telepathy"
Middle Kids - "Real Thing"
SWMRS - "Trashbag Baby" (LOCAL)
Bastille - "Doom Days" (BAY AREA PREMIERE)
Badflower - "Promise Me"
The Strumbellas - "I'll Wait"
BANKS - "Gimme"
FIDLAR - "Can't You See"
Two Door Cinema Club - "Talk"
Angels & Airwaves - "Rebel Girl"
Ultra Q - "Redwoood" (LOCAL)
10 PM:
Missio - "I See You"
Diplo ft. Tove Lo - "Win Win"
Ex Hex - "Cosmic Cave"
Billie Eilish - "bad guy"
Talkie - "Bummer Summerr" (LOCAL)
Twin XL - "Good"
Whethan ft. Bearson & SOAK - "Win You Over"
Tame Impala - "Borderline"
Saint Phnx - "Shake"
Same Girls - "Wait" (LOCAL)
mallrat - "Groceries"
Sum41 - "Out For Blood"
UPSAHL - "Drugs"
The Midnight - "America Online"
Beta State - "Show Me The Light" (LOCAL)
11 PM:
Charlie Cunningham - "Permanent Ways"
SYML - "Wildfire"
Tycho - "Easy"
FINNEAS - "I Lost A Friend"
BANNERS - "Got It In You"
Hotel Garuda - "Head In The Trees"
Elohim - "Braindead"
Still Woozy - "Goodie Bag" (LOCAL)
Cemetery Sun - "Upside Down" (LOCAL)
Run River North - "Hands Up"
White Lies - "Tokyo"
The Regrettes - "Dress Up"
PUP - "See You At Your Funeral"
Lyrah - "Downlow" (LOCAL)
Hot Chip - "Hungry Child"