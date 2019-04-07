SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 04.07.2019

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!

9PM:

The Strumbellas - "I'll Wait"

Tame Impala - "Patience"

Still Woozy - "Goodie Bag" (LOCAL)

Meg Myers - "Climbing Up That Hill" (Kate Bush cover)

Dillon Francis + lovelytheband - "Change Your Mind"

The Interrupters - "Gave You Everything"

Cemetery Sun - "Upside Down" (LOCAL)

MISSIO - "I See You"

GRiZ ft. Tash Neal - "Can't Hold Me Down"

Sam Fender - "Hypersonic Missiles"

Simple Creatures - "Drug"

Beta State - "Show Me The Light" (LOCAL)

Two Door Cinema Club - "Talk"

BANNERS - "Got It In You"

Alison Wonderland - "Peace"

grandson - "Apologize"



10PM:

Ra Ra Riot - "Bad To Worse"

The Y Axes - "How We Begin" (LOCAL)

TR/ST - "Gone"

Wallows - "Are You Bored Yet?"

mallrat - "Groceries"

I The Mighty - "Cave In" (LOCAL)

Jai Wolf - "Telepathy"

DREAMERS - "Die Happy"

UPSAHL - "Drugs"

Ships Have Sailed - "Escape"

SWMRS - "Trashbag Baby" (LOCAL)

Karen O + Dangermous - "Turn The Light"

georgia - "About Work (The Dance Floor)"

The Score + Blackear - "Dreamin'"

The Trims - "Bending Time" (LOCAL)



11PM:

A R I Z O N A - "Find Someone"

Roosevelt - "FALLING BACK"

Flume + Reo Cragun - "Friend"

Bloc Party - "Banquet" (SOUNDCHECK VAULT SELECTION)

Billie Eilish - "bad guy"

Modest Mouse - "Poison The Well"

Friday Pilots Club - "Glory"

Last Dinosaurs - "Eleven"

Bear's Den - "Laurel Wreath"

Catfish & the Bottlemen - "Fluctuate"

SOFT SCIENCE - "Sooner" (LOCAL)

Badflower - "Promise Me"

Lookla - "The King Is Dead"

Lyrah - "Down Low" (LOCAL)