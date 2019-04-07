SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 04.07.2019
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by Aaron Axelsen and produced by Morgan the Producer!
9PM:
The Strumbellas - "I'll Wait"
Tame Impala - "Patience"
Still Woozy - "Goodie Bag" (LOCAL)
Meg Myers - "Climbing Up That Hill" (Kate Bush cover)
Dillon Francis + lovelytheband - "Change Your Mind"
The Interrupters - "Gave You Everything"
Cemetery Sun - "Upside Down" (LOCAL)
MISSIO - "I See You"
GRiZ ft. Tash Neal - "Can't Hold Me Down"
Sam Fender - "Hypersonic Missiles"
Simple Creatures - "Drug"
Beta State - "Show Me The Light" (LOCAL)
Two Door Cinema Club - "Talk"
BANNERS - "Got It In You"
Alison Wonderland - "Peace"
grandson - "Apologize"
10PM:
Ra Ra Riot - "Bad To Worse"
The Y Axes - "How We Begin" (LOCAL)
TR/ST - "Gone"
Wallows - "Are You Bored Yet?"
mallrat - "Groceries"
I The Mighty - "Cave In" (LOCAL)
Jai Wolf - "Telepathy"
DREAMERS - "Die Happy"
UPSAHL - "Drugs"
Ships Have Sailed - "Escape"
SWMRS - "Trashbag Baby" (LOCAL)
Karen O + Dangermous - "Turn The Light"
georgia - "About Work (The Dance Floor)"
The Score + Blackear - "Dreamin'"
The Trims - "Bending Time" (LOCAL)
11PM:
A R I Z O N A - "Find Someone"
Roosevelt - "FALLING BACK"
Flume + Reo Cragun - "Friend"
Bloc Party - "Banquet" (SOUNDCHECK VAULT SELECTION)
Billie Eilish - "bad guy"
Modest Mouse - "Poison The Well"
Friday Pilots Club - "Glory"
Last Dinosaurs - "Eleven"
Bear's Den - "Laurel Wreath"
Catfish & the Bottlemen - "Fluctuate"
SOFT SCIENCE - "Sooner" (LOCAL)
Badflower - "Promise Me"
Lookla - "The King Is Dead"
Lyrah - "Down Low" (LOCAL)