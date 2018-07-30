ALT1053 Weekly new music show, every Sunday 9pm - Midnight hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen.

Follow on twiiter during the show for real time song updates @soundcheckspins

9PM

TWO FEET "Hurt People

SJOWGREN "Stubborn Forces" LOCAL

LAYTO "Poor Little Man"

CHVRCHES "Miracle"

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE "i Dreamt We Spoke Again"

METRIC "Drak Saturday"

UNLIKE PLUTO "Where Is Your Mind? " (Pixies cover)

TWENTY ONE PILOTS "Nico and the Niners"

CATHEDRALS "Behave" LOCAL

BOB MOSES "Back Down"

LOVELY THE BAND "These Are My Friends"

THE STORY SO FAR "Let It Go" LOCAL

ALKALINE TRIO "Blackbird"

INTERRUPTERS ft RANCID "Got Each Other"

ALEC FERRIS "Say What You Mean" LOCAL

10 PM

JUNGLE "Happy Man"

BILLIE ELLISH "You Should See Me In A Crown"

SMALLPOOLS "Stumbling Home"

GEOGRAPHER "Get There Soon" LOCAL

THE KOOKS "Four Leaf Clover"

CEMETERY SUN "Avalanche"

SANTIGOLD "Run The Road"

ROY BLAIR "Dennis"

BETA STATE 'What Happened To Us" LOCAL

MATT AND KIM "Glad I Tried"

SUBLIME WITH ROME "Wicked Heart"

FROM FIRST TO LAST "Surrender"

HOLYCHILD "Wishing You Away"

CSTLBLK "1955" LOCAL

DREAMERS "Black and White"

SUPERORGANISM "Something For Your Mind"

11 PM

RL GRIME "Light Me Up"

STILL WOOZY "Lucy" LOCAL

THE FAIM "Summer is A Curse"

FLIGHT FACILITIES "All Your Love"

NIGHT RIOTS "On The Line"

MEET ME IN ORBIT "Circles" LOCAL

PHOEBE BRIDGES "The Gold" (Manchester Orchestra Cover)

LOVE THY BROTHER "Arrested"

WALLOWS "Pictures of Girls"

DAY WAVE "Still Let You Down" LOCAL

EVALYN "Angels"

REX ORANGE COUNTY "Loving Is Easy"

BADFLOWER "Ghost"

INTERPOL "The Rover"

DEATH BY FIRWORKS "Feels Like The Future" LOCAL

DEADMAU5 ft ROB SWIRE "Monophobia"