ALT1053 Weekly new music show, every Sunday 9pm - Midnight hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen
Follow on twiiter during the show for real time song updates @soundcheckspins
9PM
TWO FEET "Hurt People
SJOWGREN "Stubborn Forces" LOCAL
LAYTO "Poor Little Man"
CHVRCHES "Miracle"
DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE "i Dreamt We Spoke Again"
METRIC "Drak Saturday"
UNLIKE PLUTO "Where Is Your Mind? " (Pixies cover)
TWENTY ONE PILOTS "Nico and the Niners"
CATHEDRALS "Behave" LOCAL
BOB MOSES "Back Down"
LOVELY THE BAND "These Are My Friends"
THE STORY SO FAR "Let It Go" LOCAL
ALKALINE TRIO "Blackbird"
INTERRUPTERS ft RANCID "Got Each Other"
ALEC FERRIS "Say What You Mean" LOCAL
10 PM
JUNGLE "Happy Man"
BILLIE ELLISH "You Should See Me In A Crown"
SMALLPOOLS "Stumbling Home"
GEOGRAPHER "Get There Soon" LOCAL
THE KOOKS "Four Leaf Clover"
CEMETERY SUN "Avalanche"
SANTIGOLD "Run The Road"
ROY BLAIR "Dennis"
BETA STATE 'What Happened To Us" LOCAL
MATT AND KIM "Glad I Tried"
SUBLIME WITH ROME "Wicked Heart"
FROM FIRST TO LAST "Surrender"
HOLYCHILD "Wishing You Away"
CSTLBLK "1955" LOCAL
DREAMERS "Black and White"
SUPERORGANISM "Something For Your Mind"
11 PM
RL GRIME "Light Me Up"
STILL WOOZY "Lucy" LOCAL
THE FAIM "Summer is A Curse"
FLIGHT FACILITIES "All Your Love"
NIGHT RIOTS "On The Line"
MEET ME IN ORBIT "Circles" LOCAL
PHOEBE BRIDGES "The Gold" (Manchester Orchestra Cover)
LOVE THY BROTHER "Arrested"
WALLOWS "Pictures of Girls"
DAY WAVE "Still Let You Down" LOCAL
EVALYN "Angels"
REX ORANGE COUNTY "Loving Is Easy"
BADFLOWER "Ghost"
INTERPOL "The Rover"
DEATH BY FIRWORKS "Feels Like The Future" LOCAL
DEADMAU5 ft ROB SWIRE "Monophobia"