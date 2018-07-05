'The Sopranos' Prequel Film In The Works

Emmy Award-winning director of the hit mob series The Sopranos, Alan Taylor has confirmed to take the helm of a prequel movie based on the HBO series, according to TheWrap.

Titled The Many Saints of Newark, the film is set in the 1960's during the height of conflict and tensions between African-American and Italian residents in New Jersey. Few details have been revealed other than several members of The Sopranos is expected to make an appearance in the film.

Show creator David Chase and co-writer Lawrence Konner is said to pen the story. Chase will also produce the movie, along with Chase Films' Nicole Lambert.

Alan Taylor (Photo credit: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

After The Sopranos, Taylor went on to direct episodes of AMC's Mad Men, Showtime's Nurse Jackie and HBO's Boardwalk Empire and Game of Thrones. He also took on big screen director's duties for Marvel Studios' Thor: The Dark World and Terminator Genisys.

The Many Saints of Newark will be produced under New Line Cinema.