Snoop Dogg Lights Up at The White House

Light it up. Hip Hop legend, Snoop Dogg recently visited Washington D.C. with one goal in mind. To smoke some weed at The White House.

Not the biggest fan of President Donald Trump, (the complete opposite) Snoop and his crew ventured near the White House grounds, trying to find the right spot to light up.

Related: Snoop Dogg and Others Will Read 'Beastie Boys Book' To You

Getting somewhat distracted, afterall he is an iconic rapper and weed smoker, he was able to take some pictures with fans and even get complimented by an older gentleman.

But Snoop felt he just "had to do it" and he did.

Check out the hilarious videos below... (Warning: Videos contain adult content)

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Nov 7, 2018 at 1:39pm PST

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Nov 7, 2018 at 1:45pm PST

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Nov 7, 2018 at 1:52pm PST

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Nov 7, 2018 at 4:28pm PST