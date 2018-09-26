Opened wooden brown sarcophagus with a red roses isolated on gray luxury background. casket, coffin on royalbackground. Ritual objects for burial. Conduct of the deceased on his last journey. Surrender body dust of the earth. Christian funeral ritual

Six Flags St. Louis Offers Perks For Customer Coffin Time

September 26, 2018
EUREKA, Mo. (AP) — Six contestants for a promotion at Six Flags St. Louis will compete for a $300 prize, season tickets and other perks, and all they have to do is spend 30 hours in a coffin.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that participants chosen for the ghoulish contest will bide their time in 2-by-7-foot coffins from 1 p.m. Oct. 13 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the park. The contest celebrates the 30th year of Fright Fest.

Contestants get a brief hourly bathroom break, but otherwise remain coffin-bound.

All who complete the challenge get two 2019 Gold Season passes and other park prizes. If more than one makes it to 30 hours, a drawing will determine who gets the $300.

One more perk: Successful coffin dwellers get to keep the coffin.
 

