Single-Day Outside Lands 2019 Line-up Is Here
Another Planet has announced the single-day line-ups for this year's Outside Lands.
Single Day tickets are on sale Thursday!
FRIDAY, AUGUST 9
Twenty One Pilots
The Lumineers
blink-182
Lil Wayne
Counting Crows
Flying Lotus 3D
The Neighbourhood
Lauren Daigle
San Holo
Yaeji
Masego
Aurora
Luttrell
The California Honeydrops
Cautious Clay
half•alive
The Marías
Brasstracks
P-Lo
Taylor Bennett
Miya Folick
Grateful Shred
Boyfriend
Rainbow Girls
The Seshen
SATURDAY, AUGUST 10
Childish Gambino
Flume
Hozier
RL Grime
Ella Mai
Alina Baraz
Santigold
Better Oblivion Community Center
Big Wild
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
Wallows
Phosphorescent
Tierra Whack
NoMBe
Justin Martin
Bea Miller
Shallou
CupCakKe
Caamp
Still Woozy
ALLBLACK
Delacey
Altin Gün
Amo Amo
Fatai
SUNDAY, AUGUST 11
Paul Simon
Kygo
Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals
Leon Bridges
Kacey Musgraves
Mavis Staples
Bebe Rexha
Sheck Wes
Toro y Moi
Denzel Curry
Bob Moses
Judah & the Lion
DJ Koze
Nahko And Medicine For The People
Dean Lewis
Cherry Glazerr
Weyes Blood
PJ Morton
The Funk Hunters
MorMor
SYML
Leven Kali
Alex Lahey
Jupiter & Okwess
Sandy's