Single-Day Outside Lands 2019 Line-up Is Here

Another Planet has announced the single-day line-ups for this year's Outside Lands.

Single Day tickets are on sale Thursday!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

Twenty One Pilots

The Lumineers

blink-182

Lil Wayne

Counting Crows

Flying Lotus 3D

The Neighbourhood

Lauren Daigle

San Holo

Yaeji

Masego

Aurora

Luttrell

The California Honeydrops

Cautious Clay

half•alive

The Marías

Brasstracks

P-Lo

Taylor Bennett

Miya Folick

Grateful Shred

Boyfriend

Rainbow Girls

The Seshen

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Childish Gambino

Flume

Hozier

RL Grime

Ella Mai

Alina Baraz

Santigold

Better Oblivion Community Center

Big Wild

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

Wallows

Phosphorescent

Tierra Whack

NoMBe

Justin Martin

Bea Miller

Shallou

CupCakKe

Caamp

Still Woozy

ALLBLACK

Delacey

Altin Gün

Amo Amo

Fatai

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

Paul Simon

Kygo

Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals

Leon Bridges

Kacey Musgraves

Mavis Staples

Bebe Rexha

Sheck Wes

Toro y Moi

Denzel Curry

Bob Moses

Judah & the Lion

DJ Koze

Nahko And Medicine For The People

Dean Lewis

Cherry Glazerr

Weyes Blood

PJ Morton

The Funk Hunters

MorMor

SYML

Leven Kali

Alex Lahey

Jupiter & Okwess

Sandy's