'The Simpsons' Creator Confirms Michael Jackson Cameo

After years of rumor and speculation, Matt Groening confirms Michael Jackson indeed made a cameo for an episode on The Simpsons.

In an interview with The Weekly, Groening says for a fact they had the real Michael Jackson in studio. "You don’t have to put it in quotes," Groening said. "We really did have him."

In the first episode of the third season of The Simpsons, titled "Stark Raving Dad," Homer befriends a guy who says he is "Michael Jackson," in a mental institution where they end up leaving together on the same day, Lisa's birthday. Homer's friend, described as "the big white guy who thinks he’s the little black guy," according to Billboard, ends up singing a duet with Bart but reveals at the end of the show he is not actually Jackson.

Jackson didn't actually sing the song, as contractual obligations prevented him, but a MJ impersonator actually took his place. "He didn't want credit for, or there was some kind of deal with his record company or whatever," Groening said. "So when it came time to sing the songs, he had a sound-a-like singer,"

