Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg Want To Bring Back 'American Gladiators'

The comedy writing team of Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen wants to bring the competitive reality series American Gladiators back to television. They, along with MGM Television are currently shopping the idea around for a distributor, according to Deadline Hollywood.

The show become a worldwide phenomenom, that ran in syndication from 1989 through 1996. In 2008, American Gladiators was revived for the first time with hosts Laila Ali and Hulk Hogan. The reality series pits regular people up against popular athletes as they compete against each other through several events such as 'Power Ball', 'Assault', 'The Wall' and 'Hang Tough'. The final round called 'The Eliminator' decides the winner of competition.

John Ferraro, producer of the original American Gladiators series is also on board to reviving the series with Goldberg and Rogen. The three are said to serve as executive producers.

In recent years, producer and chairman of MGM TV, Mark Burnett has been working hard to get content on the air. They account for over 800 hours of programming a year. Rogen and Goldberg has been responsible for several TV series including Preacher on AMC, Future Man on Hulu and Black Monday on Showtime.

Popular American Gladiators included Gemini (Michael M. Horton), Hawk (Lee Reherman), Ice (Lori Fetrick), Lace (Marisa Pare), Laser (Jim Starr), Malibu (Deron McBee), Nitro (Danny Lee Clark), Sunny (Cheryl Barldinger), Turbo (Galen Tomlinson) and Zap (Raye Hollitt).