610 Los Trancos Rd

(REX Real Estate)

Scott McNealy Selling His Palo Alto Estate For $96.8 Million

June 27, 2018
Categories: 
Bay Area News
News
Technology

Tech giant Scott McNealy has put his Palo Alto estate on the market for a jaw-dropping $96,800,000.

If he gets his asking price it will break records for a single-family home sale in the Bay Area.

The Sun Microsystems co-founder built the 32,000  square foot estate on 13.35 acres in 2008 and it includes 20 room home with of 4/5 bedrooms, 7.5 baths, and a 1 bedroom detached guest house.   

The estate also includes:

  • a pizza room
  • poker room
  • spa with steam, sauna and massage table
  • a hidden “safe” room
  • disco/dance floor
  • full gym
  • pool & spa
  • indoor basketball/sports court
  • wine cellar
  • billiard room
  • media room
  • 110-yard golf practice area with two putting greens
  • a multi-purpose indoor ice rink/tennis court/pavilion with its own locker room.

According to REX Real Estate, if you put 20% down or $19,360,000 your monthly payment on a 30-year fixed rate loan would be a meager $489,857 per month!

See more pictures and stats at rexchange.com.

Tags: 
Scott McNealy
Palo Alto
Real Estate
Sun Microsystems