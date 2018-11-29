Satanic Group Complains About Theft Of Christmas Tree Decorations

(KCBS Radio SAN JOSE) — Members of a Satanic group are upset about the lack of Christmas spirit in San Jose.

For the second year in a row, thieves have stolen ornaments from a Satanic-themed group's Christmas tree displayed in Cesar Chavez Park, according to the group.

Initially, there were 140 decorations, including skulls, spiders and Pentagram-themed ornaments adorning Satanic Bay Area's 7-foot holiday arbor in the Christmas in the Park exhibit. But within 72 hours, they noticed that many of the trimmings were missing.

"We’re fairly certain that people are taking them out of admiration rather than antagonism," said Satanic Bay Area's Daniel Walker in a statement. "But we’re running out so fast that we’re issuing this plea for light-fingered admirers to stop."

Their tree is right along the sidewalk, so it's easy to spot among the more than 500 that are part of the park's festival. Christmas in the Park organizers have said that it's not uncommon for decor to be stolen, according to Walker.

Last year, a goat mask was taken from atop the Church of Satan's tree.

“It’s our hope that the proliferation of Satanic-themed holiday displays in cities across America helps people realize that Satanist groups are part of their local communities too, and that many different kinds of people find joy in the holiday season," Walker's statement said.

Satanic Bay Area describes itself as “an atheistic Satanist community serving San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area region" that does not worship the devil.