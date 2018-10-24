San Francisco Giants Commentator Mike Krukow Remembers Hank Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) - Longtime San Francisco Giants broadcaster Hank Greenwald passed away Monday at the age of 83.

Former San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Mike Krukow talks to KCBS Radio sports anchor Kevin Radich about his long relationship with Greenwald, and the lessons he learned from him when he became a Giants commentator.

Giants President and CEO Larry Baer issued a following statement of Greenwald's passing.

"Hank was a broadcasting legend throughout the Bay Area and was a huge part of the Giants throughout his 16 seasons as our play-by-play announcer." Baer said. "He was the key link to our fans listening at home and brought our game to life through the radio."