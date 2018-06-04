San Francisco 49ers Legend Dwight Clark Dies at 61

San Francisco 49ers icon and beloved Bay Area sports figure Dwight Clark died Monday after a battle with ALS also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, according to his family. Clark was 61 years old.

Clark’s wife Kelly shared the news via his official Twitter.

I’m heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband. He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most. I am thankful for all of Dwight’s friends, teammates and 49ers fans who have sent their love during his battle with ALS. Kelly Clark. — Dwight Clark (@DwightC87) June 4, 2018

Clark played with the Niners for 8 seasons, but is best known for "The Catch," where Joe Montana threw a game-winning touchdown to him with just :51 seconds remaining in the game against the Dallas Cowboys. "The Catch" sent the 49ers to their first Super Bowl in 1981, where they beat the Cincinatti Bengals.

The former 49er went public about his diagnosis with Lou Gehrig’s disease in March 2017. Clark said he felt playing football may have caused the illness.

Clark tweeted on March 19, 2017 he has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a disease that attacks cells that control muscles.

Clark's wife said he "passed peacefully" and was surrounded by family.