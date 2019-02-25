San Francisco Is The 2nd Hardest-Working City In The U.S.

In new study from WalletHub, San Francisco ranks second only to Anchorage, AK as the hardest-working cities in the country.

The study evaluated the 116 largests cities based on "Direct Work Factors" like Average Workweek Hours, Employment Rate, Share of Households where No Adults Work, Share of Workers Leaving Vacation Time Unused, and more plus "Indirect Work Factors" like Average Commute Time, Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs, Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident, and Average Leisure Time Spent per Day.

The top 5 Hardest-Working were:

Anchorage, AK

San Francisco, CA

Irving, TX

Virginia Beach, VA

Plano, TX

The bottom 5 were:

Detroit, MI

Burlington, VT

Buffalo, NY

Cleveland, OH

Newark, NJ

Other Bay Area cities rank much lower with Fremont at #35, San Jose at #38, and Oakland #53.

Go to wallethub.com for the full study and methodology.