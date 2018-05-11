Universal Studios Hollywood To Update 'Jurassic Park' Ride

The theme park/working movie studio, Universal Studios Hollywood dropped a meteor-sized bombshell on fans of Jurassic Park.

With several sequels and a two-movie reboot, Universal Studios Hollywood has decided to update their 'Jurassic Park-The Ride' to Jurassic Park.

Plans to make the previous ride extinct is on September 3, 2018. An entirely new ride will evolve in it's place by 2019. They also have also plans on closing down 'Jurassic Cove Restaurant' and the 'Jurassic Outfitters Store' next door to the ride.

A new video released by Universal Studios says "extinction is coming". But as Jeff Goldblum's character in the first movie, Dr. Ian Malcolm says "...life finds a way."



Video of Life finds a way in 2019 with New Jurassic World Ride | Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios opened the original ride in 1996 with life-like animatronic dinosaurs like Velociraptors and the ferocious Tyrannosaurus rex. The all-new ride will up-the-game with an even more immersive adventure and a technologically advanced experience.

The sequel to 2015's Jurassic World starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrives in theaters June 22.

