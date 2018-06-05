'Transformers' Spin-Off 'Bumblebee' Reveals Teaser Trailer

The teaser trailer for the newest Transformers spin-off movie Bumblebee from Paramount Pictures has been released. The film is the sixth of the long-running sci-fi action movie franchise.

Set in the year 1987, the film tells the story of the voiceless yellow Autobot, "battle-scarred, broken Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Calfornia beach town". When a young girl, Charlie, played by Hailee Steinfeld, discovers him in his VW bug form, she inadvertently revives him and finds out he's more than meets the eye.

Hailee Steinfeld in 'Bumblebee' (Photo credit: Paramount Pictures)

The film also stars John Cena, Martin Short, Kenneth Choi and Pamela Adlon. The film is directed by Travis Knight, best known for the animated film Kubo and the Two Strings and is screenwritten by Christina Hodson.

Watch The Bumblebee teaser, here...



Video of Bumblebee (2018) - Official Teaser Trailer - Paramount Pictures

In September 2017, film crews mistakenly painted over a beloved mural in downtown Vallejo, where the film was shooting. The film's producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Paramount Pictures quickly apologized for the gaffe. In a statement to KPIX 5, Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan said "Paramount has stepped up and they acknowledge that they should have done research, that they should have reached out to the artist and those who were depicted in the mural. They were absolutely mortified that they did this."

Bumblebee rolls out in theaters on December 21, 2018.