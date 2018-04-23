Venom Movie Poster

Sony Unleashes New Full-Length Trailer And Poster For 'Venom'

April 23, 2018
Ron Del Rosario
Monday evening, Sony Picture Studios released the full-length trailer for Venom, starring Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams.

Joining Hardy and Williams, brings Riz Ahmed from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Woody Harrelson, seen recently in War for the Planet of the Apes and Jenny Slate of Gifted

Shot in San Francisco, the film is written by BAFTA nominee Kelly Marcel and written for the screen by Will Beall, best known for producing the Training Day television series. Beall also penned the upcoming Aquaman stand-alone film starring Jason Momoa. Venom is directed by Ruben Fleischer of the Zombieland films and the NBC sitcom Superstore.

Watch the trailer, here...

In addition to the trailer, Sony also brings us the latest Venom movie poster that show’s Eddie Brock’s other half along with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background.

Sony Pictures' Venom is set to unleash in theaters on October 5.

