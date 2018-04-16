Jason Clarke In Negotiations To Star In 'Pet Semetary' Reboot

Aussie film star Jason Clarke is negotiating to star in Paramount Pictures' reboot of Stephen King's Pet Sematary, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

First published in 1983, Pet Sematary tells the story of a doctor and his family who moves to Maine next to a pet cemetary, which happens to be above an ancient indian burial ground. When his young son dies in an accident, the doctor brings the body of his son to the cemetary where it returns back to life as a demon.

Clarke will play the doctor, the same charcter played by Dale Midkiff in the 1989 movie which also starred Denise Crosby and the late Fred Gwynne. The film also spun off a sequel in 1992 starring Edward Furlong, Anthony Edwards and Clancy Brown.

48 year-old Clarke is best known for his work in Zero Dark Thirty, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Terminator Genisys. He also co-starred with Helen Mirren earlier in the year in Winchester and can be seen currently in Chappaquiddick as Ted Kennedy.

Pet Sematary is scheduled to arrive in theaters April 19, 2019.