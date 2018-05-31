Gigantic "Kevin Durant" Flies In To Oakland On Alaska Airlines Flight

An Alaska Airlines flight bearing the likeness of Golden State Warriors' forward Kevin Durant arrived at Oakland International Airport Thursday morning.

The airline tweeted "...we just unveiled the perfect good luck charm,"

It's game day and we just unveiled the perfect good luck charm for @KDTrey5! To celebrate our newest livery and his team's achievement, we’re giving 10 fans a chance to win roundtrip flights. Retweet and follow @AlaskaAir by 6/3/18 to enter. Rules: https://t.co/Dbo52qaHjA pic.twitter.com/ldMMiUUnND — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) May 31, 2018

Flight 334 from Seattle, Washington made it to Oakland, just in time for the first game of the NBA Finals. Seattle happens to be where Durant began his professional basketball career with the SuperSonics, before they moved to Oklahoma and became The Thunder.

Seattle is also the location for Alaska Airlines' corporate headquarters.

Warriors' Hype Man, Franco Finn captured video of the plane's arrival:



The 50 foot wide image of Durant is comprised of over 30 decal pieces, covers both sides and takes up 560 square feet of the Boeing 737 plane.

Together, Alaska Airlines and Kevin Durant partner to develop programs and support at-risk youth groups in the Bay Area.

Tipoff starts at 6:00pm PST, of Game #1 of the NBA Finals Thursday at Oracle Arena in Oakland.