First Look at New 'Predator' Teaser Trailer

On Thursday, 20th Century Fox released a first look at the upcoming Predator reboot, starring Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom) and Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us).

The film also stars Jacob Tremblay (Wonder), Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele), Thomas Jane (The Punisher), Edward James Olmos (Blade Runner 2049), Jake Busey (Stranger Things) and Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale). Iron Man 3 director Shane Black takes the helm as well as pen the story with Star Trek: Enterprise writer Fred Dekker.

About The Film:

"From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black's explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race."

The Predator arrives in theaters September 14.