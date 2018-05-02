Donald Glover Shows You Around The New Millennium Falcon

In less than a month, Lucasfilm and Disney is set to release Solo: A Star Wars Story, the latest anthology movie from a galaxy far, far away, featuring everyone's favorite space scoundrel, Han Solo. Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover or in this case Lando Calrissian himself gives us a tour of the all-new Millennium Falcon, before it became the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy.



Video of Solo: A Star Wars Story | Tour The Millennium Falcon with Donald Glover

Who knew the Falcon once had a bar on it?

The film is directed by Ron Howard and stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, originally played by Harrison Ford. The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton from Westworld and Paul Bettany of that little movie that could, Avengers: Infinity War.

Solo: A Star Wars Story breaks out of hyperspace and into theaters on May 25.