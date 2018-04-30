'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Starts In Less Than a Month

The highly anticipated second season of the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why just delivered a release date and it's less than a month away! The teen-suicide drama will become available as of May 18, 2018 on the streaming service.

On Monday afternoon, Netflix revealed the date via social media, with a tweet that read "The tapes were just the beginning. May 18." The video features “I Feel You,” Depeche Mode's 1993 hit single.

Shot in the Bay Area, season 2 of 13 Reasons Why follows up on what happened after Hannah's death as the teens go through healing and recovery. However, Netflix tells Variety "a series of ominous Polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up."

The second season is produced by Netflix along with Paramount Television and is executive produced by Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Joy Gorman Wettels, Michael Sugar, Steve Golin and Selena Gomez.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. More information can be found on the organization’s website.