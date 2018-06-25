Richard 'Old Man' Harrison of 'Pawn Stars' Dies at 77

LAS VEGAS (KCBS Radio) - Co-founder of Gold & Silver Pawn and patriarch of the Harrison Family, best known for their History channel series Pawn Stars, Richard 'Old Man' Harrison has died. He was 77.

Harrison died on Monday morning, June 25, surrounded by his loved ones, according to his son, 53 year-old Rick Harrison. In a statement, Rick tells US Weekly, "He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over. He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool 'Old Man' as my dad,"

The family also shared the sad news on their Facebook page:



In 1989, father and son opened Gold & Silver Pawn, located off the Las Vegas Strip. The History Channel premiered Pawn Stars in July of 2009, which featured day-to-day life at the shop and all the interesting items brought into the store for evaluation. The show features the 'Old Man,' Rick, Rick's son Corey Harrison and employee Austin "Chumlee" Russell.

History Channel released a statement to US Weekly: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, a beloved member of the HISTORY and Pawn Stars family. He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor. Our thoughts are with the Harrison family during this difficult time."

Pawn Stars is currently in their 15th season.