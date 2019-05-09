Reunited Cast of 'BH: 90210' Prepare For New Series

Before embarking on filming their limited Fox reboot series, the original cast of Beverly Hills: 90210 reunited again to take glam photos and shoot a promo for the upcoming BH: 90210.

The new 30-second video shows Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling getting together for a very stylized table-read, set to Lenny Kravitz' hit 1991 song "It Ain't Over Till It's Over".

Watch the preview, here...

Video of Preview: The Gang Returns Home | BH90210

Missing is Luke Perry who played Dylan McKay, sadly passed away following a stroke in early March. Fox released a statement following Perry's death that read "Luke will always be part of the FOX Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this extremely difficult time. He will be deeply missed."

The six-episode reboot, BH: 90210 premieres on August 7 on Fox.