Reminder: Free Slurpee Day Is This Thursday
This Thursday is 7/11 & you know what that means. It's time for free Slurpees at 7-Eleven. You'll be able to redeem a free small Slurpee at participating locations from 11 AM - 7 PM on July 11th and that's not the only deal they've got.
There will also be $1 Big Bite & Jalapeno Cheddar hot dogs, $1 pizza slices, & $5 off select 7-Eleven swag.
You'll also be able to get a free Slurpee delivered on 7/12.
7-Eleven Day is next week and this year the party continues on 7/12, too. ------ 7NOW is delivering #FREE Slurpees on July 12th. Stay tuned! Follow @7NowDelivery for all the latest deets and more! #7NOW #GetItFast pic.twitter.com/SRShZ2r3In— 7-Eleven (@7eleven) July 6, 2019