Reminder: Free Slurpee Day Is This Thursday

This Thursday is 7/11 & you know what that means. It's time for free Slurpees at 7-Eleven. You'll be able to redeem a free small Slurpee at participating locations from 11 AM - 7 PM on July 11th and that's not the only deal they've got.

There will also be $1 Big Bite & Jalapeno Cheddar hot dogs, $1 pizza slices, & $5 off select 7-Eleven swag.

You'll also be able to get a free Slurpee delivered on 7/12.