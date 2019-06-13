Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry walks on the court during a timeout in the second quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

(Photo credit: AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Raptors Capture First NBA Title, Beat Warriors In Game 6

June 13, 2019
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors captured Canada's first NBA championship with their most remarkable road win yet in the franchise's NBA Finals debut, outlasting the battered and depleted two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors 114-110 on Thursday night in a Game 6 for the ages that spoiled a sensational send-off at Oracle Arena.

Stephen Curry missed a contested 3-pointer in the waning moments before Golden State called a timeout it didn't have, giving Leonard a technical free throw with 0.9 seconds left to seal it. Leonard then got behind Andre Iguodala for a layup as the buzzer sounded, but it went to review and the basket was called off before Leonard's two free throws. That only delayed the celebration for a moment.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after hurting his leg against the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE
(Photo credit: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Curry walked away slowly, hands on his head on a night Splash Brother Klay Thompson suffered a left knee injury and departed with 30 points.

Leonard scored 22 and Kyle Lowry had 26 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.
 

