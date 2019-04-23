The Ramones Debuted 43 Years Ago Today
Happy 43rd birthday to the first Ramones album, an album many credit as the beginning of punk rock itself.
The band's self-titled debut The Ramones was released on April 23rd, 1976 and is considered to be the first true punk album.
Like any good punk album, it's both fast - clocking in at 14 songs in just 29 minutes, and cheap - the band recorded it in one week for $6,400.
The album opens with one of the band's biggest hits, "Blitzkrieg Bop", and is one of only two Ramones albums to be certified Gold.