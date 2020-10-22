See & Hear an Intimate Performance and Interview with Dayglow

Join us each weekend for "DTS Sound Space Sundays" where we'll revisit incredible archived performances with some of the biggest bands on the planet each Sunday night. This week, we're presenting an intimate performance with Dayglow.

LISTEN

Tune in to ALT 105.3 Sundays at 6pm PT to catch a brand new DTS Sound Space performance with Dayglow!

You can listen on your radio, smart speaker ("play ALT ONE-OH-FIVE-THREE"), desktop/laptop, or on the RADIO.COM app.

WATCH

You can also watch the performance below on Sunday night or catch it on RADIO.COM's Twitter and Facebook pages. The entire show will replay in its entirety for 24 hours on ALT1053.com.

DTS and HD Radio are celebrating 100-years of radio and are pleased to present DTS Sound Space Sundays. DTS: Dedicated To Sensational