Jason Momoa Gets Stuck In An Elevator For Over 2 Hours

Jason Momoa was staying at the L'Hermitage hotel in Vancouver, Canada on Monday when he, some friends and his dog got stuck in the hotel’s elevator, according to ET Online.

The 40-year-old Aquaman star took to Instagram to document the experience. "Well, we're stuck on an elevator," Momoa said. "The fire department really doesn't want to show up."

Seeing that they have just a bag of peanut M&Ms to survive, the conversation moves to who would the first to get eaten. At one point Momoa shows the mirrored ceiling that has been slightly adjusted in an attempt of escaping the elevator. "Just trying to get out, trying to be like Die Hard but this didn't work out according to plan," Momoa says.

It’s not clear as to how they were able to get out as, unfortunately, the former Game of Thrones actor did not document being released.

Momoa was recently in the Bay Area, appearing at the Steve Wozniak-founded Silicon Valley Comic Con.

