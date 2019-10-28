Bay Area Residents Advised To Stay Indoors Due To Poor Air Quality

With the recent wildfires both in the North and East Bay, health officials have advised residents of western and central Contra Costa County to limit their outdoor activity or stay indoors due to the smoky and poor air conditions.

Contra Costa Health Services has said to keep doors and windows closed. If your home has an air conditioner, make sure to use an air filter, if at all possible.

Also, CCHS says the use of masks are not 100 percent effective against particulates in the air. The smoky air can cause coughing, scratchy throat, headaches, irritation to the eyes, nose and throat. If you experience difficulty breathing, chest pain or chest tightness, contact 911 immediately, especially if you have asthma, lung disease or any other respiratory problems.

These tips are for everyone and more information can be found at the county's website at cchealth.org/wildfire-smoke.

