Proposal To Split California Into 3 States Qualifies For November Ballot

(KCBS RADIO) - It may sound like deja vu all over again for California voters, a measure to split the Golden State has qualified for the November ballot. As KCBS Radio's Matt Bigler reports a local venture capitalist is behind the latest breakup efforts.

Supporters of the so-called "Cal 3" Measure have received enough valid signatures to qualify it for the general election ballot.

"We're way over the number." Venture capitalist Tim Draper is backing the radical proposal which would split the state into three; Northern California, Southern California and just California, along the central coast. He tells KPIX 5, "...and once you have those you get this amazing opportunity to start rethinking all the things that are going wrong now."

The effort is a long shot.

A recent poll found only 17% percent of registered voters favored the three state idea and even if the measure passes, it would still require approval from Congress.

Mary MacArthur in San Jose called the idea just plain dumb. "Well I think it's ridiculous. I think that our state doesn't work if you split it into three." Macarthur said. "Because each part of the state is interdependent."

Two years ago Draper pushed a similar effort to break California into six states. But that proposal didn't receive enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.