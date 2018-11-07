Pringles Made Thanksgiving Dinner In Chip Form

I'm not sure how good your memory is for the ups and downs of the potato chip industry, but mine is weirdly good.

So I remember last year Pringles made chips with different Thanksgiving dinner flavors, but just as a test; they weren't for sale.

So I'm happy to say the test must've gone well because this year, they're actually selling them.

You can get a pack of three flavors - turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie for $15 at KelloggStore.com.

As far as we know, the chips won't be in stores, so that's how you'll have to get 'em.