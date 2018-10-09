Popular SoCal Portos Bakery Offering Nationwide Delivery Service

If you ever visited Southern California, one of the must-go-to places for desserts is Portos Bakery. It's a favorite pit stop for many traveling from the area back to Northern California. You can find many Portos fans arriving at the airport with a large Portos bag filled with yellow boxes.

All that is about to change.

As of Tuesday, October 9, Portos is offering a delivery service of their best selling pastries. Raw, frozen so you can bake them fresh out of your oven.

Based on availability, some of the popular items they offer include Pastel de Carne, a flaky meat pie, their guava strudel and the highly demanded Porto's Cheese Roll. They come in three sizes, small (2 dozen), medium (3-4 dozen) and large (5-6 dozen).

Orders are sent nationwide through Fed Ex.

Portos Bakery has locations only in Buena Park, Burbank, Downey and Glendale. A West Covina location is expected to open sometime soon.

Cuban-born Rosa Porto and her family immgrated to America where in 1976 she opened her first bakery on Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park, California. With the help of her three children, the family business grew and grew some more. In 2016, Portos Bakery took the number #1 spot on Yelp's "100 Places To Eat In The U.S."

Video of Porto&#039;s Bakery -- Our Story

Find more information on Portos' Bake At Home service at their website.

