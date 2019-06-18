Popular SF Hawaiian Restaurant Āina Closed For Good
In December, the popular San Francisco Hawaiian/Asian fusion restaurant Āina temporarily closed its doors, but on Tuesday announced via Instagram, the closure will be permanent.
According to Eater SF, the restaurant owners Cheryl Liew and husband Chef Jordan Keao is set to move from the Bay Area bound for Singapore.
Liew wrote on the restaurant's Instagram, "Personal & family reasons have made a relocation to Singapore the next step for us."
She adds "It is a very tough and heartwrenching decision to let go of a business that we have been building from our hearts since 2013,"
Aloha. It’s been a while since we posted. We are sad to let you all know that we have decided to permanently close ‘Aina restaurant in San Francisco. Personal & family reasons have made a relocation to Singapore the next step for us. It is a very tough and heartwrenching decision to let go of a business that we have been building from our hearts since 2013, from our days as a tiny popup in Bernal Heights, to hectic street food festivals and then eventually a beautiful brick and mortar space in the lovely Dogpatch neighborhood. Aina was a very beautiful and special place for us with our toddler son spending his weekends at our Popup, and our daughter born a month after we opened the restaurant. We also believe that change is growth. And as much as we hate disappointing our regulars and all of you who have come through our doors to eat with us, become friends, and sent us such heartwarming messages in the last 6 months; we also know we are making the right decision for our extended family and our little ones. We will miss Dogpatch dearly and are grateful to all of the support we have received over the years and to the team that worked so tirelessly. We won’t go into the well known challenges of doing business in SF here; we will say that running a small restaurant is HARD. We’ll still post here selectively on ways to support Hawaiian food and heritage and small businesses. Follow Hilo-raised chef @jordankeao for continued culinary adventures in Southeast Asia and possibly Aina 2.0. ---- and our Stories... Much love, Jordan & Cheryl @cherylliew13
Āina began as a pop-up in San Francisco's Bernal Heights and quickly became a staple in the street food festival circuit. Āina finally moved into their Dogpatch location in 2016. They became well known for their Taro French toast, spam musubi, malasadas and became a must-go-to spot for brunch.
It is not known what will become of the Dogpatch space at the corner of 22nd and Minnesota Streets.