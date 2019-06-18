Popular SF Hawaiian Restaurant Āina Closed For Good

In December, the popular San Francisco Hawaiian/Asian fusion restaurant Āina temporarily closed its doors, but on Tuesday announced via Instagram, the closure will be permanent.

According to Eater SF, the restaurant owners Cheryl Liew and husband Chef Jordan Keao is set to move from the Bay Area bound for Singapore.

Liew wrote on the restaurant's Instagram, "Personal & family reasons have made a relocation to Singapore the next step for us."

She adds "It is a very tough and heartwrenching decision to let go of a business that we have been building from our hearts since 2013,"

Āina began as a pop-up in San Francisco's Bernal Heights and quickly became a staple in the street food festival circuit. Āina finally moved into their Dogpatch location in 2016. They became well known for their Taro French toast, spam musubi, malasadas and became a must-go-to spot for brunch.

It is not known what will become of the Dogpatch space at the corner of 22nd and Minnesota Streets.

