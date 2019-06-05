NOVATO, CA - FEBRUARY 22: A sign is posted in front of a Taco Bell restaurant on February 22, 2018 in Novato, California. Taco Bell has become the fourth-largest domestic restaurant brand by edging out Burger King. Taco Bell sits behind the top three rest

(Photo credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Customer Calls Police To Complain About Taco Bell Running Out of Taco Shells

June 5, 2019
SLIDELL, LA (AP) — A police department in Louisiana is reminding people that it's there to serve, just not handle customer service complaints about Taco Bell.

The Slidell Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that someone called to complain that a local Taco Bell had run out of "both hard and soft taco shells."

The department says while it was a "travesty," it can't do anything about it.

The department hoped the taco shell stock has been replenished.

The officers say "we can't make this stuff up."
 

