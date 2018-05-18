'Pliny the Younger', An Economic Boom For Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA (KCBS Radio) - The cult following of a triple IPA beer brewed in Santa Rosa has a measurable economic impact on Sonoma County every February. KCBS Radio's Jenna Lane has this year's visitors totals and they don't even include the local scene lineup for Pliny the Younger.

AUDIO: Russian River Brewing Company's 'Pliny the Younger' Impacts Sonoma County

During the two-weeks when 'Pliny the Younger' was flowing at Russian River Brewing Company in downtown Santa Rosa, it's fans generated $3.36 million in economic impact. Francesca Schott worked on the study at the Sonoma County Economic Development Board. "It's not only a benefit to them as a brewery, but it's also a huge benefit to the community, Santa Rosa to Sonoma County. It really has put Sonoma County on the map as a beer destination."

(Photo credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Brewery co-owner Natalie Cilurzo says people come from all over the map. "That happens not just the two-weeks during our Pliny the Younger release, but it actually happens throughout the year and you can walk into any given day and you will absolutely find somebody from out of the area who is here to enjoy themselves and hopefully take home some of our beer and also stop at a few other places along the way." Cilurzo said.

The average "Pliny" pilgrim spent one night in Sonoma County and 93% percent said they'll come back.