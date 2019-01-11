Phoenix Issues An Apology For Working With R. Kelly at Coachella

Following suit with Lady Gaga, Phoenix has issued an apology for their collaboration with embattled R&B singer R. Kelly.

The French alt-pop band says they regret working with Kelly, who's been the subject of scathing abuse allegations depicted on the six-part series on Lifetime, Surviving R. Kelly. Phoenix tweeted their apology, saying they should have been more selective when it came to their collaboration with Kelly on the remix of their song 'Trying to Be Cool' at Coachella 2013, according to Variety.

"We are deeply horrified by the stories of abuse surrounding R. Kelly," the band tweeted on Wednesday. "We regret that we were not both more informed and more discerning when we worked with him previously,”

We regret that we were not both more informed and more discerning when we worked with him previously. We fully support all victims of sexual abuse, and it's our hope that there will be a path to justice. — Phoenix (@wearephoenix) January 10, 2019

On Tuesday, Lady Gaga apologized for her collaboration with R. Kelly on her ARTPOP album, also in 2013. In a statement about the accusers on the Lifetime series, Gaga said "I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously,"

Phoenix also wrote, "It’s our hope that there will be a path to justice."

