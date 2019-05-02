Philippines Cable TV Broadcasts Bootleg Version of 'Avengers: Endgame'

Philippine cable television operator, Orient Cable and Telecommunications is in hot water after airing a pirated version of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, according to Deadline.

The illegal broadcast occured in the city of Dipolog, a day after the theatrical release of the blockbuster film, which has since earned over a billion dollars worldwide. This violates the Anti-Camcording Act of 2010, to which film distributor Teatro de Dapitan has taken legal action against Orient Cable.

Fines can run up to $30,000 U.S. dollars and possible jail time for Orient Cable executives.

Endgame destroyed the previous worldwide record of $640.5 million, set by the previous Avengers film, Infinity War.